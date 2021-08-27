Man Nabbed For Sexual Assault, Home Invasion In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police were able to quickly nab a man wanted for the sexual assault of a 21-year-old Fairfield County woman.

The attack took place around 2:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 26, when officers responded to a residence located in the north end of Bridgeport on the report of a sexual assault of a 21-year-old female.

The Bridgeport Emergency Operations Center provided a description of the male suspect via police radio; he was reported to be armed with a firearm and fleeing the area on foot, Captain Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police said.

During a search, Sergeants Michael Paoletti and Pasquale Feola, along with Detective Jeff Holtz located a suspect matching the description of the wanted man walking in the area of Madison Avenue & Ashton Street, said Gilleran.

The man, identified, as 19-year-old Tyrek Marquis Herbert, of Bridgeport, was quickly detained within the 2400 block of Madison Avenue and arrested.

Easton Police Officer Tamra French was conducting a track with her police K9 during that time. “K9 TJ” and Officer French completed a positive track from the crime scene to the suspect location on Madison Avenue.

Herbert was charged with:

Sexual assault

Home invasion

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Unlawful restraint

He is being held on a $2 million bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.