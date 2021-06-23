Man Nabbed For Knifepoint CT Gas Station Robbery, Police Say

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly holding a knife on a gas station clerk and demanding money.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, in Waterbury.

Police responded to the Irving Gas Station at 1405 East Main Street after a report of an armed robbery, said Waterbury PD Sgt. Robert Davis.

The cashier called in stating the business was robbed by a Hispanic man with a knife.

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Jose “Macho” Rivera, of Waterbury, who pointed a knife at the cashier and threatened to stab the cashier while demanded the money from the register. The victim complied and also gave the suspect a cell phone, Davis said.

Officers received a description of the suspect and continued to canvas the area, as well as notifying other local businesses.

Around 5:30 a.m., a Waterbury Police sergeant patrolling the area of Hamilton Avenue spotted a man fitting the description of the robbery suspect in the area and after an investigation he was arrested.

Davis said Rivera stole approximately $300 from the register and an iPhone during the incident.

Rivera was charged with:

Robbery

Threatening

Two counts of larceny

Breach of peace

He was held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday, June 23.

