Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Man Nabbed For Knifepoint CT Gas Station Robbery, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Jose “Macho” Rivera
Jose “Macho” Rivera Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department

A Connecticut man was arrested for allegedly holding a knife on a gas station clerk and demanding money.

The incident took place around 10:15 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, in Waterbury.

Police responded to the Irving Gas Station at 1405 East Main Street after a report of an armed robbery, said Waterbury PD Sgt. Robert Davis.

The cashier called in stating the business was robbed by a Hispanic man with a knife. 

The suspect was identified as 41-year-old Jose “Macho” Rivera, of Waterbury, who pointed a knife at the cashier and threatened to stab the cashier while demanded the money from the register. The victim complied and also gave the suspect a cell phone, Davis said.

Officers received a description of the suspect and continued to canvas the area, as well as notifying other local businesses. 

Around 5:30 a.m., a Waterbury Police sergeant patrolling the area of Hamilton Avenue spotted a man fitting the description of the robbery suspect in the area and after an investigation he was arrested.

Davis said Rivera stole approximately $300 from the register and an iPhone during the incident. 

Rivera was charged with:

  • Robbery
  • Threatening
  • Two counts of larceny 
  • Breach of peace 

He was held on a $25,000 bond and is due in court on Wednesday, June 23. 

