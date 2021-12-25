Man Nabbed For Fleeing Police, Possession Of Handgun In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police in Fairfield County nabbed a man wanted for fleeing from officers and possession of a handgun.

Jaequann Gilbert, age 30, of East Hartford, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 21, by Norwalk Police for an incident that took place in May, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino, of the Norwalk Police.

According to Gulino, in May, Norwalk officers attempted to stop a speeding vehicle in the area of Main Avenue.

The vehicle took off at a high rate of speed attempting to elude the officer, and after a short distance the vehicle lost control and ended up driving onto a property on Ward Street, Gulino said.

Gilbert exited the vehicle and fled on foot. K-9 officers responded to the scene which led them to the area of Ward Street.

The next day, the Special Services Division assumed the investigation. On the same day, a Ruger Security 9, a 9mm handgun, equipped with a laser and a high capacity magazine, was located on Ward Street.

With the use of numerous investigative techniques involving forensic evidence, interviews, several search warrants, and six months of rigorous work, the investigators gleaned that Gilbert was the operator of the fleeing vehicle and was in possession of the handgun, police said.

An arrest warrant was granted and Gilbert was arrested on Tuesday at the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution where he was being held for narcotics-related offenses.

Following his arrest, Gilbert was charged with:

Criminal possession of a revolver

Illegal possession of a large capacity magazines

Interfere with an officer

Engaging police in pursuit.

Gilbert is being held on a $250,000 court set bond.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.