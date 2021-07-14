Man Nabbed For Fairfield County Hit-Run Crash Involving Cyclist, Police Say

A Northern Westchester man turned himself in to police on a warrant after he allegedly hit a bicyclist earlier this year in Fairfield County and then fled the scene.

Christopher Lynch, age 51, of South Salem, was arrested on Tuesday, July 13, and charged with improper passing and evading responsibility for the crash which took place on Wednesday, April 28 in New Canaan.

According to New Canaan Police, Lynch was driving northbound on Smith Ridge Road when he struck the cyclist who was also traveling northbound.

After striking the cyclist, a 56-year-old Ridgefield man, Lynch fled the scene, said Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

The cyclist suffered abrasions and other unknown injuries and was transported to Norwalk Hospital for treatment and further evaluation.

As a result of an investigation, Lynch was identified as the operator of the vehicle seen leaving the scene of the crash.

Through forensic evidence collected from Lynch’s vehicle and video surveillance obtained from the area of the crash, an arrest warrant was obtained for Lynch, Ferraro said.

Lynch was released on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court in August.

