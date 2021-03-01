Man Nabbed For DUI After Sitting At Red Light Without Moving In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man is out on $250 bail after being arrested for alleged DUI for sitting at a flashing red light without moving.

Joseph Glazier, 28, of Stamford, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 27, by New Canann Police after an officer on patrol spotting a vehicle driven by Glazier stopped at the flashing red traffic signal at the intersection of Elm Street and Park Street, Lieutenant Jason Ferraro said.

Despite not having any oncoming traffic, Glazier failed to drive his vehicle, and multiple cars were behind his vehicle honking their horns, Ferraro said.

The officer made contact with Glazier to see if he was in need of assistance. Upon speaking with Glazier, the officer detected signs of impairment and administered field sobriety tests which he failed, police said.

After being taken into custody, Glazier provided a blood-alcohol sample of .193 percent which is twice the legal limit.

He was charged with DUI and released on a $250 bond.

