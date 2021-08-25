Man Nabbed For $83K ATM Robbery In Fairfield County

A Fairfield County man has been nabbed for allegedly robbing an ATM service worker of more than $83,000 earlier this year.

On Monday, June 7, an ATM service provider employee was the victim of a robbery that occurred at the Sunoco Gas Station, 1025 East Main St., Bridgeport.

The robbery occurred while the ATM service provider employee was attempting to replenish funds in the ATM machine. $83,000 was taken, Captain Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police sid.

The Bridgeport Police Detective Bureau’s Robbery Squad pursued the case and was able to secure an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Sylvester Terrance Younger aka "Tweety Bird" of Bridgeport Connecticut for his role in the robbery, Giilleran said.

Within hours of securing the warrant, on Tuesday, Aug. 24, Patrol Lieutenant John Cummings and Patrol Sergeant Dennis Martinez were able to locate Younger within the P.T. Barnum Housing Complex.

When the officers approached Younger, they quickly found themselves engaged in a foot pursuit with Younger who was also observed to be an armed with a firearm.

Younger discarded the firearm as he ran away and attempted to further elude police by running into an apartment at Building 3 of the housing complex, Gilleran said.

The firearm was recovered and Younger was taken into custody.

The firearm discarded by Younger was a loaded 9 mm semi-automatic handgun with an extended high capacity magazine. This weapon contained 22 live rounds; one in the chamber. The firearm was stolen out of the State of Virginia.

Younger was charged with Robbery

Larceny

Criminal mischief

Convicted felon possessing a firearm

Illegal possession of a large-capacity magazine

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Theft of a firearm

He is being on a $350,000 bond.

