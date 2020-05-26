Man Nabbed After Firing Shots In Air In Area Neighborhood, Police Say

A man was arrested after allegedly firing shots in the air in an area neighborhood.

Fairfield County resident Timothy Simmons Jr., 28, of Stamford, was arrested around 9:40 p.m., Sunday, May 24, in Norwalk.

According to Norwalk Police Lt. Jared Zwickler, police received a report of a man firing gunshots on Garner Street.

Officers were given the description of a man firing a handgun in the air.

When officers arrived on scene they located Simmons, who matched the description of the suspect, Zwickler said.

Simmons was detained and officers located a handgun in his pocket, Zwickler said.

After officers investigated they located shell casings on scene.

This appears to be an isolated incident and no one was injured, Zwickler added.

Simmons was arrested and charged with:

Unlawful discharge of a firearm

Carrying a pistol without a permit

Reckless endangerment

Breach of peace

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

