Man Killed When Car Crashes Into Tree On CT Roadway

Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help in regards to a single-vehicle crash that left an area man dead.
Connecticut State Police are asking the public for help in regards to a single-vehicle crash that left an area man dead.

It happened about 3:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16, in Windham County, on Route 66, in the Town of Windham, according to state police.

Following the crash, Fernandez Felix Salgado, 54, of Chaplin, in Windham County was taken to Windham Hospital, where he later was pronounced dead. 

According to state police, Salgado was driving a 1997 Honda Accord when the car veered left, crossed the lane of eastbound traffic, and slammed into a tree.

Troopers aren't sure what caused the car to suddenly leave its lane.

Salgado was alone in the car at the time of the crash, police said.

Troopers continue to investigate. 

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is asked to call Trooper Anthony Ruggiero at 860-465-5400.

