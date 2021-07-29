Man Killed After Vehicle Crashes Into Embankment In Fairfield County

A man was killed after his vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment in Fairfield County.

Carl Whitbeck, age 43, of Ridgefield, was killed around 2 p.m., Thursday, July 29 during the crash on Branchville Road in Ridgefield.

According to Captain Shawn Platt, Whitbeck's vehicle was traveling east when it crossed over the westbound lane leaving the roadway.

The vehicle then struck an embankment before coming to rest.

Whitbeck, who was alone in the vehicle, was transported to the Danbury Hospital for evaluation of his injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone that may have witnessed the accident or has any information is asked to contact the Ridgefield Police Department at 203-438-6531.

