Man Killed After Crash In Connecticut Post Mall Parking Lot

A Connecticut man died after a single-vehicle crash in the parking lot of a shopping area after hitting a tree.

John B. Kane, age 56, of Derby, was killed around 11:49 a.m., Monday, April 26, in the parking lot of the Connecticut Post Mall, in Milford, said the Milford Police Department.

A preliminary investigation conducted by the Milford Police Traffic Division found that a single vehicle was traveling eastbound in the parking lot of 1201 Boston Post Road at a slow rate of speed when it veered to the right and struck a curb and then a tree in the lot.

When police arrived, Kane was unresponsive on the scene and CPR was performed by a passerby as well as Milford Police officers.

The Milford Fire Department arrived on the scene and transported Kane to Milford Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The investigation is still ongoing pending results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.