Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Tree In Fairfield County

Joe Lombardi
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash in Connecticut.
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash in Connecticut.

It happened in Fairfield County around 9:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

That's when a 2020 Acura TLX was traveling southbound in Trumbull on Route 25 in the left lane north of Exit 9 when the vehicle lost control and struck a tree off the roadway in the median, according to Connecticut State Police.

The Acura came to a final rest with its front end against the tree, police said.

The driver, identified as Hartford County resident Domingo Gutierrez, age 45, of Bristol, was transported to St. Vincent's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead, according to police. 

"The roadway was dry, traffic was light," said police.

The Acura was towed from the scene. 

The collision remains under investigation. 

Any witnesses to the collision are requested to contact Trooper Matthew Baker  at Troop G in Bridgeport at 203-696-2500 or by e-mail at Matthew.Baker@CT.gov. 

