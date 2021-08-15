Contact Us
Police & Fire

Man Killed After Car Crashes Into Guardrail On I-84

Joe Lombardi
Police lights
Police lights Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A man was killed after a car crashed into a guardrail on a stretch of I-84 in Connecticut.

It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14, in Hartford.

A 2005 Toyota Corolla was traveling in the right lane of I-84 eastbound, near Exit 46, in Hartford. 

For an unknown reason, the car traveled from the right lane to the left shoulder until it hit a metal beam guardrail, according to Connecticut State Police.

The driver of the Corolla, Jesse Joseph Perez, age 31, of Bristol, was transported with serious injuries to Saint Francis Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, according to state police.

The car was towed from the scene due to disabling damage. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Any witness to the collision is asked to contact state police at 860-534-1000 or through email at chandler.chasse@ct.gov. 

