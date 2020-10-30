Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Killed After Car Crashes Down Embankment Into Tree In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
A Bridgeport man was killed during a single-vehicle crash on Route 8.
Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 56-year-old Fairfield County man was killed after his vehicle veered off a roadway amid heavy rain, went down an embankment and struck a tree.

Demar K. Thompson, of Bridgeport, was killed around 5 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, about a mile north of Exit 12 in Shelton, while traveling southbound on Route 8, said Connecticut State Trooper Taylor Norton.

According to Norton,  at the time of the crash and investigation, it was raining under daylight conditions, the roadway was wet, and traffic was moderate and moving at a steady flow. 

For unknown reasons, Thompson lost control of his 2002 Range Rover and veered left off the roadway, down the embankment, and into a wooded area where it struck a tree, police said.

Thompson was transported to Bridgeport Hospital by Shelton EMS. Lifesaving efforts were performed, but he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

The collision remains under investigation. Any witness to the crash is asked to contact Norton at 203-393-4200 or taylor.norton@ct.gov

"If you were driving through the area of the collision at the time of the crash, and may have footage recorded on a vehicle equipped dashboard camera, you are also asked to contact Trooper Norton," state police said.

