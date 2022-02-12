Man Killed After Being Struck By Bus On I-95, CT State Police Say

Police are investigating a fatal crash on a stretch of I-95 in Connecticut.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12 in New London County, on the northbound side near Exit 89 in the Town of Groton.

A bus was traveling in the right lane of two lanes when it struck a pedestrian, according to Connecticut State Police.

Emergency Responders arrived on the scene and transported pedestrian to a nearby hospital hospital in New London, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as David Voebel, age 38, of Colchester.

Several passengers on the bus were transported to area hospitals for evaluation, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact State Police Troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500 and ask to speak to trooper Jason McCarthy.

