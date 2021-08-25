Man Frightens Women By Flashing Gun At Popular Bar In Fairfield County, Police Say

Police in the area are searching for a man who allegedly pulled up his shirt and revealed a gun while talking with two women at a popular bar.

The incident took place in Fairfield County on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the Bodega Taco Bar, in Darien.

According to Sgt. James Palmieri of the Darien Police, the women were in the bar area when a man began talking to them.

As the three talked, the man suddenly and without reason pulled his shirt up revealing a gun tucked into his waistband.

No threats were made, Palmieri said.

The two women became frightened and left the premises without further incident.

Responding officers were unable to locate the man on the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.