Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: After Henri: Three Possible Tropical Systems Churning In Atlantic Basin
Police & Fire

Man Frightens Women By Flashing Gun At Popular Bar In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police in Darien are looking for a man who scared two women at an area bar when he allegedly showed them his gun.
Police in Darien are looking for a man who scared two women at an area bar when he allegedly showed them his gun. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police in the area are searching for a man who allegedly pulled up his shirt and revealed a gun while talking with two women at a popular bar.

The incident took place in Fairfield County on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at the Bodega Taco Bar, in Darien.

According to Sgt. James Palmieri of the Darien Police, the women were in the bar area when a man began talking to them. 

As the three talked, the man suddenly and without reason pulled his shirt up revealing a gun tucked into his waistband. 

No threats were made, Palmieri said. 

The two women became frightened and left the premises without further incident. 

Responding officers were unable to locate the man on the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.