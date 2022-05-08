Man Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Stabbing In New Fairfield

A 59-year-old was arrested and accused of fatally stabbing a man in Fairfield County.

Authorities responded to a report of an assault at a location in New Fairfield on Hillview Drive East at about 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, according to Connecticut State Police.

The victim, identified as 65-year-old James Knapp, was hospitalized with a stab wound to his chest, and later pronounced dead, police said.

Patrick Griffin, of New Fairfield, was also taken to the hospital and was later arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter, authorities said.

Police said Griffin was held on $1,000,000 cash/surety bond and is set to be arraigned on Monday, May 5.

