CT State Trooper Faces DUI Charge In Bethel
Man Charged With DUI After Striking Vehicle, Stone Wall In Fairfield County, Police Say

Dakota Saddler Photo Credit: Westport Police Department
A driver was charged with allegedly driving while intoxicated after crashing into a stone wall at 153 Compo Road North in Westport, police said. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An allegedly intoxicated driver was arrested in Fairfield County after losing control while navigating a turn attempting to avoid a hit-and-run and crashing into a stone wall, leaving his vehicle disabled, police said.

Officers from the Westport Police Department responded to an area of Compo Road North at approximately 9 p.m. on Friday, June 18, where there was a report of a vehicle that had struck a strong wall in the area.

According to police, the driver was identified as area resident Dakota Saddler.

Police said that while speaking with witnesses, it was determined that Saddler allegedly struck a vehicle while making a right-hand turn onto Cross Highway from North Avenue and attempted to evade the scene.

It is alleged that Saddler continued traveling westbound on Cross Highway and his car became disabled after striking the stone wall.

Officers said that while investigating the crash, Saddler had the smell of alcohol on his breath, he had glassy, watery eyes, slurred speech, and was swaying back and forth when he attempted to stand.

Saddler went on to fail multiple Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, and he was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs or alcohol, evading responsibility, and cited for failing to drive in the proper lane.

Following his arrest, Saddler posted a $1,000 bond and was scheduled to be arraigned in Stamford Superior Court on Friday, July 2. 

