Man Charged With Animal Cruelty After Dog Found In Hot Car, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The parking lot where the dog was found. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 55-year-old man was issued a misdemeanor summons after officers said he left a dog in a hot car with the windows rolled up in an area parking lot.

The incident took place in Fairfield County on Thursday, May 21, when police were notified that a dog was locked in a vehicle with the windows of the car rolled up in New Canaan at the Lumberyard Municipal parking lot.

The caller said the windows were fogged up, and the dog was seen "with its tongue sticking out and breathing heavily," according to New Canaan Police.

Responding officers were able to open a door in the vehicle and remove the dog who "displayed signs of distress," police said.

The dog was taken to the Norwalk Emergency Veterinary Center for evaluation and was treated for dehydration, police said.

The vehicle's owner, Stephen Hughes, of Danbury, was located and given a summons for cruelty to animals.

Hughes was released at the scene on a promise to appear in court on Tuesday, July 28.

