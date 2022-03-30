Man Caught With Firearm On School Grounds In New Fairfield, Police Say

A 55-year-old man was arrested in Fairfield County after police said he was found with a loaded firearm on school grounds.

The incident happened in New Fairfield at Consolidated School on Wednesday, March 30.

Richard Logo, of New Fairfield, was arrested at about 1:15 p.m. that day and charged with possession of a weapon on school grounds and illegally carrying a firearm while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said a school resource officer at the school was alerted about a man smoking on school property and found that the man, identified as Logo, was also under the influence of alcohol.

Authorities said the school resource officer for Meeting House Hill School responded to the scene as well.

Logo was also found to be in possession of a loaded firearm, police said.

He was arrested without incident and taken to Danbury Hospital, authorities said.

He was charged with:

Illegal carry of a firearm under the influence of drugs/alcohol,

Possession of a weapon on school grounds.

The firearm was seized, and Logo's pistol permit was revoked, police said.

Police said the school's administration was notified about the incident immediately, students and faculty were not in immediate danger at any point.

Logo is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, April 12, state police said.

