Man Caught After Crashing Stolen BMW In Fairfield County, Police Say

A 30-year-old man was arrested for burglarizing vehicles in Fairfield County, as well as stealing a BMW and later crashing it.

Lous Cruz, of Newark, New Jersey, was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 27, after New Canaan Police were dispatched to the area of Urban Street on a report of two males entering and searching through vehicles on the street, said Lieutenant Jason Ferraro.

It was reported that the two suspects were operating a red vehicle with a loud exhaust.

Responding officers arrived in the area and the vehicle was spotted driving north on Smith Ridge Road bearing a New Jersey registration plate.

The vehicle, an older model Subaru with a loud exhaust, had been stolen in New Jersey earlier in the evening, Ferraro said.

Investigating officers later located the Subaru on Canoe Hill Road, the car had crashed into a tree and the suspects fled the scene of the crash.

Due to the fresh snow, officers were able to follow the footprints of the suspects fleeing the scene of the crash. A K-9 unit from the Norwalk Police Department responded to the scene to assist with the search for the suspects.

The suspect’s footprints tracked them from the area of Canoe Hill Road near Rosebrook Road to Brushy Ridge Road.

It was determined that Cruz attempted to enter several vehicles on Brushy Ridge and ultimately stole a BMW SUV from a residence on Brushy Ridge Road, this vehicle was unlocked and the keys were left inside, Ferraro said

The stolen vehicle was spotted by officers traveling past them and nearly striking the officers at the intersection of Brushy Ridge Road and New Norwalk Road.

The stolen BMW was later located after it crashed in the area of West Road near Oenoke Ridge Road.

A search of the area and by following the footprints in the snow resulted in locating Cruz on the property of a residence on Lambert Road.

Cruz was found hiding behind a bush and when ordered to surrender he ran and after a brief foot chase was taken into custody.

Cruz was arrested and charged with:

Possession of burglar tools

Criminal trespass

Three counts of larceny

Interfering with a police officer

Attempting to evade a police officer

He was released on a $10,000 bond.

During the investigation, it was determined that Cruz and the second suspect had stolen items from at least two vehicles from New Canaan earlier in the night, Ferraro said.

The stolen items were recovered from the stolen Subaru that had crashed on Canoe Hill Road.

The second suspect was not located nor identified during this incident.

