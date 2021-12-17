Man Calling Himself 'Lucifer' Arrested For Murder In Fairfield County Store, Police Say

A Fairfield County man who called himself Lucifer has been arrested for allegedly killing a man and then robbing him after he was dead.

Luis Morales, age 31, of Bridgeport was arrested late Thursday evening, Dec. 16, for the shooting death of 23-year-old Clinton Taylor, at a local store earlier in the night, said the Bridgeport Police.

According to Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management for Bridgeport, the shooting took place around 9:15 p.m. at Sammy's Grocery & Dollar Store, at 500 Park Ave.

Taylor is the grandson of former Bridgeport city councilwoman Denese Taylor-Moye.

The victim was found after Bridgeport officers responded to a call about a person shot in the store and found Taylor dead from multiple gunshot wounds, Appleby said.

Within minutes, an officer located about a block away and was arrested after a brief pursuit in which the man broke his leg as he attempted to flee, Appleby said.

He was taken to Bridgeport Hospital for treatment.

A handgun, believed to have been used in the shooting was recovered nearby, Appleby said.

Security video from the store, shows the shooting and Morales robbing the victim after his death.

Morales initially refused to provide his name or any personal information, but instead called himself "Lucifer," police said. He was later identified.

Following his release from the hospital, Morales was charged with murder, felony murder, and robbery.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.