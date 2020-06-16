Man Busted For Forging Checks, Alleged Heroin Possession, Darien Police Say

A 29-year-old man was busted for alleged heroin possession as well as forging four stolen checks for some $750.

Kevin Grant, of Norwich, was arrested in Fairfield County on Thursday, June 11, after Darien Police received a report of found narcotics, said Sgt. James Palmieri.

Officers responded to the home on Shady Acres Road for the report of found narcotics. The complainant told officers that Grant had recently moved into the home after a stay at a rehab facility, Palmieri said.

The complainant told officers a condition of Grant living in the home included there being no drugs brought into the residence.

On Tuesday, May 26, while cleaning the home, the complainant found plastic baggies with suspected heroin residue inside and other items associated with heroin use, Palmieri said.

The complainant turned over the plastic baggies which would later test positive for heroin along with four checks that Grant had allegedly stolen and forged over the past month in the amount of $750, he added.

All of the checks were made out to cash or Kevin Grant and had forged signatures, Palmieri said.

An arrest warrant for Grant was sought and granted. On Thursday, members of the patrol division and detective bureau took Grant into custody.

During the arrests, it was discovered there a bench warrant for his arrest for violating the terms of his probation on a past narcotics distribution conviction.

Grant was held on a combined $25,000 bond for the Darien charges and $100,000 court set bond for the violation warrant.

He was unable to post bond and was transported to court on Friday, June 12.

