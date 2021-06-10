Man Attempts To Cut Dog's Throat During Fight In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly attempting to cut a woman's dog's throat when the animal would not stop barking during a domestic dispute.

Edwin Gonzalez, age 30, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Monday, May 31, by Milford Police when they responded to the Mayflower Motel for a domestic violence report.

An investigation found that Gonzalez, who had an active order of protection against him, pushed the victim on a bed during an argument, Milford Police said.

As Gonzalez was screaming at the woman, her dog was barking and Gonzalez made swiping motions with a knife at the dog attempting to cut the dog's neck causing the dog to sustain a cut, police said.

Gonzalez is also accused of striking the dog resulting in it losing one of its teeth.

In addition, Gonzalez also had two active arrest warrants for failure to appear stemming from prior arrests and one active warrant for violation of probation, police said.d

He was arrested and charged with:

Violation of probation

Unlawful restraint

Cruelty to animals

Threatening

Disorderly conduct

Criminal attempt assault

Violation of a protective order

Two counts of failure to appear

Gonzalez was held on a $55,000 bond.

