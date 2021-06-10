Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Attempts To Cut Dog's Throat During Fight In Fairfield County, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the alleged attack at the Mayflower Motel.
The area of the alleged attack at the Mayflower Motel. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Fairfield County man was arrested for allegedly attempting to cut a woman's dog's throat when the animal would not stop barking during a domestic dispute.

Edwin Gonzalez, age 30, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Monday, May 31, by Milford Police when they responded to the Mayflower Motel for a domestic violence report.

An investigation found that Gonzalez, who had an active order of protection against him, pushed the victim on a bed during an argument, Milford Police said.

As Gonzalez was screaming at the woman, her dog was barking and Gonzalez made swiping motions with a knife at the dog attempting to cut the dog's neck causing the dog to sustain a cut, police said.

Gonzalez is also accused of striking the dog resulting in it losing one of its teeth. 

In addition, Gonzalez also had two active arrest warrants for failure to appear stemming from prior arrests and one active warrant for violation of probation, police said.d

He was arrested and charged with:

  • Violation of probation
  • Unlawful restraint 
  • Cruelty to animals
  • Threatening
  • Disorderly conduct
  • Criminal attempt assault 
  • Violation of a protective order
  • Two counts of failure to appear 

Gonzalez was held on a $55,000 bond. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.