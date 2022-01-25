Man Attempting To Jump From Area Overpass Bridge Saved By Police, Good Samaritans

With the help of several alert citizens, police in Fairfield County prevented a despondent man from his suicide attempt of jumping from an overpass onto the highway below.

The incident took place early Sunday, Jan. 23, about 1:30 a.m. in Trumbull.

Police received a report of a man standing on the ledge of the bridge on White Plains Road near Broadbridge Road, preparing to jump onto the Route 8 highway below, said Lieutenant Brian Weir, of the Trumbull Police Department.

The 21-year-old man was very emotional and upset, but was speaking with several passing motorists who had stopped and were attempting to calm him down before emergency personnel arrived, Weir said.

The man had climbed up the concrete wall and over top of the barrier fence where he was spotted by the concerned motorists as he was leaning over the edge of the bridge, which is approximately 30 feet above the actively traveled highway below, Weir added.

At one point, the man turned and stepped off of the bridge’s ledge, but the citizens and officers quickly climbed onto the railing and grabbed ahold of him, preventing his fall, and pulled him to safety, Weir said.

Two officers then held the man and restrained him until EMS arrived.

The man remained distraught as officers spoke with him and tried to calm him down. Trumbull EMS eventually transported the man to Bridgeport Hospital for evaluation.

No injuries were reported to any of the individuals involved.

"The good Samaritans, along with Officers Van Fleet and Joseph Iucci, are all credited with saving the man by pulling him to safety," Weir said. "Trumbull Police are specifically crediting the quick actions of the passing motorists who stopped to assist this desperate man and are planning to formally recognize them for their life-saving efforts."

If you are in emotional distress, in a suicidal crisis, or if you believe that someone else is in danger of suicide, contact your local emergency services for immediate help.

To contact the Trumbull Police Department call 203-261-3665 and dial 911 for all emergencies.

Residents can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255.

