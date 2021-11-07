Man Asleep Behind The Wheel In Fairfield County Arrested For DUI

A man asleep behind the wheel of a parked car in Fairfield County on Halloween morning was allegedly drunk when he attempted to back away from officers attempting to interview him, police said.

Shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, officers from the Darien Police Department responded to a Dubois Street residence, where there were reports of a suspicious car parked in the driveway with the lights on.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver, Norwalk resident Wilmer Valladares-Raudales, age 21, asleep in the reclined driver’s seat.

Police said that Valladares-Raudales sought to leave the scene, but was not permitted to, as there was a “strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from his person.”

While speaking with him, Valladares-Raudales attempted to reverse his vehicle, but officers were able to put the vehicle into park and remove the keys. Officials also noted that Valladares-Raudales’ vehicle also had an Interlock device, but it was not attached in any way.

Valladares-Raudales was arrested after failing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and transported to Darien Police Headquarters, where his blood alcohol concentration was found to be .1822 percent at 3:13 a.m., more than double the legal limit.

He was charged with operating under the influence and illegal operation of a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock. Valladares-Raudales was released on a $100 bond and scheduled to make a court appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 23.

