Man Arrested For Forgery, ID Theft From Local Business, Police Say

A man wanted for allegedly fraudulently cashing payroll checks from a Fairfield County business has been arrested on a warrant.

Mandel Bidone, 29, of Ansonia, was arrested on Saturday, April 25, by the Wilton Police Department, following an investigation into the event that took place in January, said Lt. Robert Kluk.

Bidone was taken into custody without incident and charged with identity theft, forgery, and criminal attempt at larceny.

He was released on a promise to appear ticket and is scheduled to appear in court on June 10.

