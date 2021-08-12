Man Arrested For DUI, Other Charges In Fairfield County Crash, Police Say

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for allegedly causing a crash that seriously injured one and driving under the influence at double the legal limit at the time of the accident, police said.

Malvin Nunez, age 27, of Stamford, was arrested on Tuesday, Aug. 10, in connection with the crash that took place on Saturday, June 5 in the area of Ocean Drive and Saddle Rock Road, said Sgt. Jeffrey Booth of the Stamford Police.

According to Booth, Nunez was driving a 2019 Subaru WRX, at a high rate of speed on Ocean Drive West and failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway.

The vehicle then struck and mounted a curb, struck a utility pole, breaking it in half, and caused several wires to come down into the roadway. The vehicle then rolled onto its side and came to rest in a private driveway, Booth said.

The passenger of the vehicle, a 23-year-old Stamford resident was trapped in the vehicle and had to be removed through the windshield.

Both Nunez his passenger suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash and were treated at Stamford Hospital.

During the investigation, officers developed probable cause to apply for a search warrant for results of toxicological tests performed on Nunez’s blood.

Those results revealed that Nunez was operating his vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.15%, almost double the legal limit of .08 percent, Booth said.

The tests also revealed positive results for the presence of marijuana.

Officers also found that Nunez was also in possession of several small plastic baggies of a white powdery substance that later tested positive for cocaine, police said.

The investigation also revealed video evidence of Nunez operating recklessly at speeds in excess of 95 mph a short time prior to the crash.

Nunez was charged with:

Two counts of assault;

Operating under the influence;

Reckless operation of a vehicle;

Possession of narcotics.

He was released after posting a $100,000 court set bond for an arraignment date of Tuesday, Aug. 24.

