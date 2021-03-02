Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Arrested For Allowing Minors To Drink At Large Fairfield County Party, Police Say

A Wilton man was arrested for allegedly allowing minors to drink alcohol during a large party.
A Wilton man was arrested for allegedly allowing minors to drink alcohol during a large party. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

A man was arrested for allegedly allowing a large party of minors at his Fairfield County home with all allegedly drinking alcohol.

The Wilton Police responded to the party on Friday, Feb. 26, after receiving reports of a loud party in the area of Old Kings Highway.

When officers responded they found a large party with people outside and inside the residence and open and empty containers of alcohol in their hands, said Wilton PD Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson.

"All of the individuals at the party were identified and determined to be under 21 years of age," he said.

Officers spoke with the homeowner identified as Miguel Santodomingo, 51, of Wilton, and determined that he did not take any action to halt the illegal possession of alcohol by minors on his property. 

Santodomingo was issued a misdemeanor summons for permitting minors to illegally possess liquor in a dwelling unit or on private property or failing to halt such illegal possession.

He was released on a promise to appear.

