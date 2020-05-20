Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Man Arrested For Allegedly Threatening To Shoot Woman During Domestic Dispute

Kathy Reakes
Andre Velez
Andre Velez Photo Credit: Milford Police Department

A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot a woman during a domestic dispute.

The incident took place on Tuesday, May 12, when Milford Police responded to a home on Edgefield Avenue for a report of domestic violence taking place.

The victim told police that Andre Velez, of Milford, threatened to shoot her, said the Milford Police.

An investigation was conducted and an arrest warrant was obtained for Velez.

On Tuesday, May 19, Velez was arrested on a warrant at his residence where numerous firearms were also seized, police said.

Velez was charged with:

  • Threatening
  • Breach of peace

He was released on a $5,000 bond and will appear in Milford Court on Wednesday, May 20.

