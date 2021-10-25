Man Accused Of Using Pepper Spray Inside Fairfield County Business

A man was charged with assault for allegedly using pepper spray on employees inside a Fairfield County business, sending one to the hospital.

Freddie Trowell, age 29, of Bridgeport, was arrested on Saturday, Oct. 23, after police responded to a business on Fairfield Avenue in Bridgeport, according to authorities.

Trowell allegedly entered the unidentified business and sprayed a substance, and ran out, said Scott Appleby, Bridgeport's director of Emergency Management.

When officers arrived they found several employees outside with blood-stained eyes and mucus discharged from their noses, police said.

An officer experienced with pepper spray determined it was discharged inside the business.

One person was transported to the hospital, the others were treated at the scene.

Trowell was nabbed by witness accounts and on-scene video footage.

He was charged with:

Assault

Reckless endangerment

Disorderly conduct

Trowell is being held on a $31,000 bond.

