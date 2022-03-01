Man Accused Of Operating Drug Factory At CT Residence

A Connecticut man was arrested after police said a search warrant of his home uncovered items associated with the distribution of crack cocaine.

Authorities executed search warrants for 37-year-old James Anderson and his Litchfield County home, located on Danbury Road in the town of New Milford, at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 23, according to Connecticut State Police.

Investigators found a number of items associated with the distribution of crack cocaine during the search, police said.

Police said detectives also seized the following:

A loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson handgun

United States currency (narcotics proceeds)

155.5 grams of marijuana packaged for sale

A digital scale

Authorities said Anderson is facing drug and firearms charges, including operation of a drug factory and criminal possession of a firearm, and he was arraigned on Thursday, Feb. 24.

