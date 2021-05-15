Man Accused Of Intentionally Starting Fire At Residence In Fairfield County, Police Say

A man has been accused of intentionally igniting a fire at a residence in Fairfield County.

The blaze broke out around 9:25 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at a bathroom in a multi-family home in New Canaan at 35 Millport Ave.

The fire was no longer active when officers arrived at the scene, New Canaan Police said.

The fire appeared to have been started in the garbage pail by placing ignited paper towels into the garbage pail, according to police.

The bathroom walls were covered in black soot from the fire and smoke, said police.

A subsequent investigation by responding officers determined that Roscell Carson, age 24, of the Town of Fairfield, an occupant of the residence, ignited the paper towels and placed them into the garbage pail, said New Canaan Police.

"It was additionally determined that this was not an accident but an intentional act," said New Canaan PD Lt. Jason Ferraro.

Carson was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for processing. He was charged with:

Second-degree arson

Second-degree criminal mischief

Disorderly conduct

Carson was released on a $10,000 bond and is due to appear in court on Tuesday, June 15.

