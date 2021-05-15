Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Police & Fire

Man Accused Of Intentionally Starting Fire At Residence In Fairfield County, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Roscell Carson
Roscell Carson Photo Credit: New Canaan Police

A man has been accused of intentionally igniting a fire at a residence in Fairfield County.

The blaze broke out around 9:25 a.m. Saturday, May 15 at a bathroom in a multi-family home in New Canaan at 35 Millport Ave.

The fire was no longer active when officers arrived at the scene, New Canaan Police said. 

The fire appeared to have been started in the garbage pail by placing ignited paper towels into the garbage pail, according to police. 

The bathroom walls were covered in black soot from the fire and smoke, said police.

A subsequent investigation by responding officers determined that Roscell Carson, age 24, of the Town of Fairfield, an occupant of the residence, ignited the paper towels and placed them into the garbage pail, said New Canaan Police. 

"It was additionally determined that this was not an accident but an intentional act," said New Canaan PD Lt. Jason Ferraro.

Carson was taken into custody and transported to police headquarters for processing. He was charged with:

  • Second-degree arson 
  • Second-degree criminal mischief
  • Disorderly conduct

Carson was released on a $10,000 bond and is due to appear in court on Tuesday, June 15.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.