Man Accused Of Having DUI Three Times Legal Limit Following Fairfield County Crash

A Fairfield County man has been arrested for DUI with a blood alcohol limit at more than three times the legal limit following a crash.

Michael Zerdy, age 40, of New Canaan, was arrested on Friday, Feb. 19, for the incident which took place in November in New Canaan, said Lieutenant Jason Ferraro of the New Canaan Police.

According to Ferraro, Zerdy was driving in the area of Weed Street and Old Samford, when he crashed into a utility pole.

During the investigation, a blood alcohol test found that his level was .292 percent, more than three times the legal limit of .08 percent.

He was released after posting a $5,000 bond.

