Man Accused Of Grabbing Girl's Buttocks In CT, Police Say

A 49-year-old Western Massachusetts man has been arrested for allegedly grabbing a 13-year-old girl's buttocks while at a Connecticut business.

Hampden County resident Daniel Perreault, age 49, of Springfield, Massachusetts was arrested by Connecticut State Police on Saturday, July 24, after the girl's cousin witnessed the event, officials said.

According to state police, troopers were dispatched to Tolland County to Sonny's Place in Somers for a report of a man who had allegedly inappropriately touched the teen.

The teen told troopers Perreault had grabbed her buttocks while at Sonny's Place. The victim's cousin witnessed the incident.

Perreault told troopers he did not recall the incident and he appeared to be intoxicated.

He was arrested and charged with:

Risk of injury to a minor;

Sexual assault of a minor;

Breach of peace.

Perreault was issued a $20,000 cash/surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court next month.

