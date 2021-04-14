Man Accused Of Choking Person During Argument In Fairfield County, Police Say

A 48-year-old New York man turned himself in to police in Connecticut for allegedly grabbing another person by the neck, during a Fairfield County incident causing injury.

Nassau County resident Patrick Gately, of Plandome, was arrested on Tuesday, April 6 on a warrant for the incident which took place in November in Darien, said Darien Police Sgt. James Palmieri.

According to Palmieri, Gately allegedly got into an argument with another person and during the argument, he stood up and grabbed the victim by the neck with both.

Other people present during the fight were able to corroborate the sequence of events, Palmieri said.

Further, pictures of the victim’s neck showing injury had been taken at the time and were turned over to investigators.

Gately was charged with strangulation and assault and released on a $75,000 bond.

