Man Accused Of Choking, Assaulting Woman At Fairfield County Train Station, Police Say

DNA from a cigarette has led to the arrest of a Fairfield County man for allegedly robbing and attempting to sexually assault a woman at an area train station.

Ivan Burgos, age 36, of Bridgeport, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 5, for the incident which took place on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021.

According to MTA police, the New York woman had taken a train to visit friends in Bridgeport. While waiting for a return train later that night at the station, she went outside to have a cigarette.

As she was walking back inside the station stairwell, she was grabbed by the neck and thrown on the floor by Burgos, the MTA confirmed on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

Burgos then allegedly choked the woman until she nearly blacked out and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

After failing to sexually assault the woman, Burgos stole her cell phone and fled the area, police said.

The woman ran to a police officer for help and she was taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said.

Police said they later viewed surveillance video it supported the woman’s claims of the attack, but they could not identify the suspect from the video.

The video did show the suspect smoking and police were able to obtain DNA from the discarded cigarette which came back as a match to Burgos, who was currently on probation for breaking into a Norwalk home, police said.

The victim later identified Burgos from a police photo array, police said.

Burgos was charged with:

Attempted first-degree sexual assault

Second-degree strangulation

Third-degree robbery.

He is being held in lieu of a $750,000 bond.

