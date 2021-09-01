Man Accused Of Attacking Uber Driver In Fairfield County

A 21-year-old man was charged after police said he assaulted a Uber driver in Fairfield County.

Authorities received a report of a breach of peace between an Uber driver and one of his passengers outside of a home on Tulip Tree Lane in Darien at about 11:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 27.

Investigators determined that the Uber driver was the victim and suffered minor injures, according to the Darien Police Department. He was then taken to the hospital.

Police said the suspect left the scene before officers arrived, and officers were unable to locate him in the area.

Investigators identified the suspect as Shandaken Ford, of Darien, police said.

Authorities said a large portion of the incident was captured in a video, which showed Ford punching the driver and "acting extremely aggressively" toward him.

Darien Police said Ford also caused minor damage to the interior of the vehicle.

Multiple attempts were made to locate Ford at his home, Darien Police said.

A warrant was secured on Wednesday, Sept. 1, and Ford turned himself in at Darien Police Headquarters.

Police said Ford was charged with:

Third-degree assault

Breach of peace

Second-degree criminal mischief

Police said Ford was released on $5,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Monday, Sept. 13.

"I have read the many comments questioning why the accused was not arrested sooner so please allow me to offer my explanative comment here," Chief of Police Don Anderson said in a statement. "The accused is now charged with misdemeanor criminal charges; in these types of cases, if the accused is not apprehended at the scene or in close proximity (in a physical location and/or in time), the police are required to prepare and submit an arrest warrant application to a 'neutral and detached magistrate.'

"That is exactly what occurred here. I commend the officers involved for their professional and diligent work on this incident."

