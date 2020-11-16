Man, 20, Nabbed On Greenwich Street Accused Of Choking Victim

A Fairfield County man wanted on a warrant for allegedly choking another person was nabbed by police on a city street.

Andre Canute McKenzie, 20, of Greenwich, was arrested in the Pemberwick area of Greenwich on Thursday, Nov. 12, for the event which took place on Wednesday, August 26, said the Greenwich Police.

According to police, an investigation found that McKenzie allegedly put his hands around the victim's neck causing minor injury.

McKenzie was charged with breach of peace and was released on a $2,500 bond. He is set to appear in court in December.

