Mail Stolen From Residential Mailboxes Found In Neighboring Town In Fairfield County

Police in one Fairfield County town are warning residents that mail was stolen from numerous mailboxes after finding mail along a roadway.
The incident took place on Sunday, Nov. 7, when Wilton Police contacted the New Canaan Police department to report finding mail on the side of a road.
According to New Canaan Police Chief Leon Krolikowski the mail was from mailboxes located on the following New Canaan roads:
- Butler Lane
- Hoyt Farm Road
- Long Lots Road
- Shagbark Road
- Stoneleigh Road
Darien experienced similar mail thefts, he added.
Krolikowski offered the following tips to prevent these mail thefts:
- Be a good neighbor: Get to know your neighbors, watch out for them, and report suspicious activity in your neighborhood immediately.
- Check your mail often: Avoid leaving mail in your unsecured residential mailbox. Bring sensitive outgoing mail to the post office rather than leaving mail in your residential mailbox for pick-up.
- Consider a locking mailbox: There are many residential mailbox options that allow mail to be delivered, but require a key to retrieve the mail.
- Report mail theft to police and the post office: https://www.uspis.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/MailTheftLink.html\
- Request a vacation hold: More at: https://faq.usps.com/s/article/USPS-Hold-Mail-The-Basics
