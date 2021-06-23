Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Large Tree Falls On Home In Fairfield County, Crushes Vehicle

A vehicle was smashed and a home slightly damaged when a large tree fell during a storm in Shelton. Photo Credit: Eagle Hose Hook & Ladder Co.

A vehicle was smashed and a home damaged in Fairfield County when a large tree fell during a storm.

The incident took place Tuesday, June 22 in Shelton, as the department was working a condo fire so firefighters from Ansonia and Derby fire departments responded to the scene.

When firefighters from the Eagle Hose Hook & Ladder Co. responded they found a large tree on a house and a vehicle.

A view from inside the garage.

Eagle Hose Hook & Ladder Co.

The vehicle sustained moderate damage, and the house sustained a small hole in the roof but still structurally sound, the department said.

The occupants were allowed back as the home was found to be structurally sound. 

No injuries were reported.

