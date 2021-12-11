Laptop, iPad, Jewelry Stolen After Window Of Vehicle Is Smashed In Fairfield County

Electronics, cash, and jewelry were stolen from a car parked in a Fairfield County elementary school parking lot after a suspect broke a window to steal the goods, police said.

Officers from the Darien Police Department responded to Holmes Elementary School on Monday, Nov. 29, where there was a report of a burglary that had taken place in the afternoon.

According to police, a woman said that her front right passenger window was smashed out and two bags were stolen from inside the vehicle.

Inside the bags were various items, including a MacBook laptop, iPad, jewelry, and other items, investigators said.

Police said that the investigation determined that the suspect was driving a silver or grey sedan that was parked on Lake Drive at around 1 p.m. on the day of the burglary. He was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and black sweatpants at the time of the incident.

Investigators were able to track the MacBook, which was pinged to the area near Cove Road and Frederick Street in Stamford. The bags were later found on East Main Street in Stamford without the electronics and later returned to the victim.

The burglary remains under investigation. Anyone with information can contact investigators at the Darien Police Department by calling (203) 662-5300.

