Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Return to your home site

Menu

Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: New Images Show Paths Of Tornadoes That Touched Down In CT, NY
Police & Fire

Know Them? Police Search For Duo Who Stole Cash, Credit Cards At Fairfield County Country Club

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Know them. Wilton Police are asking for help identifying the two men who allegedly stole cash and credit cards.
Know them. Wilton Police are asking for help identifying the two men who allegedly stole cash and credit cards. Photo Credit: Wilton Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men who allegedly stole cash and credit cards out of vehicles at a country club in Fairfield County.

The incident took place between 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton, said Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson of the Wilton Police Department.

According to Phillipson, the duo entered unlocked vehicles, taking any cash and credit cards that they could find. 

They immediately proceeded to Greenwich, Westport, and Fairfield Walgreens locations to purchase Vanilla Visa Gift Cards valued at $500 and other miscellaneous items, he added.

Anyone with similar activity or who may know the men, please contact Det. Eva Zimnoch at 203-834-6260, or email eva.zimnoch@wiltonct.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Brookfield Daily Voice!

Serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.