Know Them? Police Search For Duo Who Stole Cash, Credit Cards At Fairfield County Country Club

Police are asking for the public's help identifying two men who allegedly stole cash and credit cards out of vehicles at a country club in Fairfield County.

The incident took place between 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14, at the Rolling Hills Country Club in Wilton, said Lieutenant Gregg Phillipson of the Wilton Police Department.

According to Phillipson, the duo entered unlocked vehicles, taking any cash and credit cards that they could find.

They immediately proceeded to Greenwich, Westport, and Fairfield Walgreens locations to purchase Vanilla Visa Gift Cards valued at $500 and other miscellaneous items, he added.

Anyone with similar activity or who may know the men, please contact Det. Eva Zimnoch at 203-834-6260, or email eva.zimnoch@wiltonct.org.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.