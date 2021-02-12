Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice
Know Him? Police Searching For Fairfield County Bank Robbery Suspect

Kathy Reakes
Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a Fairfield County bank.
Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed a Fairfield County bank. Photo Credit: Shelton Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Fairfield County.

The robbery took place around 9:40 a.m., Friday, Feb. 12, at the Chase Bank located at 675 Bridgeport Ave in Shelton, said Shelton Police Det. Richard Bango.

No was weapon was shown at the time of the robbery.

Know him? Police are asking for help identifying an alleged bank robber.

Shelton Police Department

The suspect fled on foot towards Commerce Drive. 

If anyone recognizes the suspect or has any information regarding the robbery are asked to contact the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544. 

All calls will be kept confidential.

