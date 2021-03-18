Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Brookfield Daily Voice serves Brookfield, New Fairfield & Sherman
Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Burglar In Fairfield County

Kathy Reakes
Norwalk Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary.
Norwalk Police are asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a burglary. Photo Credit: Norwalk Police Department

Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted in connection with a burglary in Fairfield County.

The burglary took place around 9:30 p.m., Monday, March 15 at the El Coqui store at 39 Lexington Ave., in Norwalk, said Sgt. Sofia Gulino.

The site of the burglary.

Google Maps street view

The suspect hid in the basement at the store's closing time until the owner secured and left the building. They then came out of hiding, took money from the register, and left through the basement rear door, Gulino said.

 Anyone who recognizes the individual in the photos, or has any information regarding the incident is encouraged to contact the case investigator, Detective John Taranto at 203-854-3102, or by email at jtaranto@norwalkct.org

Anonymous tips may be shared as well, using the Norwalk Tipline at 203-854-3111. 

