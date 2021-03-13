Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Alleged Bank Robber

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Fairfield County.
The incident took place around 3:51 p.m., Friday, March 12, at the Chase Bank on Main Street in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.
Police did not reveal if a weapon was used or how much cash was obtained.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport TIPS Line 203-576-TIPS or Det. Michael Fiumidinisi at 203-581-5100.
