Brookfield
Brookfield

Know Him? Police Asking For Help Identifying Alleged Bank Robber

Kathy Reakes
Know him? Police are asking for help identifying an alleged bank robber. Photo Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly robbed a bank in Fairfield County.

The incident took place around 3:51 p.m.,  Friday, March 12, at the Chase Bank on Main Street in Bridgeport, said Scott Appleby, director of Emergency Management.

Police did not reveal if a weapon was used or how much cash was obtained. 

Know him? Police want to know.

Bridgeport Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bridgeport TIPS Line 203-576-TIPS or Det. Michael Fiumidinisi at 203-581-5100.

