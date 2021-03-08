Know Him? Photos Released Of Suspect In Connecticut Bank Robbery

The search is on for a man who allegedly robbed a Litchfield County bank at lunchtime.

The robbery took place around 12:37 p.m., Monday, August 2, at the Salisbury Bank branch located at 5 Gay St., in Sharon, Connecticut State Police said.

Police did not say if the man was armed.

The man is described as being a white or Hispanic male, with a small to medium build and dark hair.

Another view of the alleged bank robber. Connecticut State Police

He fled on foot and got into a gray or silver sedan nearby, police said.

The vehicle he fled in. Connecticut State Police

"State Police are investigating numerous leads in both Sharon and neighboring Canaan and further information is forthcoming," the department said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Connecticut State Police Troop B in North Canaan at 1-800-497-0403.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

