Kayaker Rescued From Freezing Waters After Capsizing Off Fairfield County Coast

A kayaker was rescued by firefighters after overturning off the Fairfield County coast and becoming stranded in the cold waters.

The incident took place around 1:10 p.m., Friday, April 9 in Norwalk Harbor.

The Norwalk fire department’s marine unit 238 responded to a call for distress and located the victim at 1:24 p.m. in the area of Round Beach, clinging to the side of another person’s kayak, said Norwalk Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael P. McCallum.

The victim was quickly pulled to safety by firefighters and treated for early stages of hypothermia.

The victim had reportedly been in the water for 20 minutes, after capsizing his kayak. Water temperatures in Norwalk Harbor are currently in the vicinity of 40 degrees, McCallum said.

The victim was transported to Veteran’s Park dock, where EMS took over patient care, transporting the victim to Norwalk Hospital for further medical aid.

The Norwalk Police department’s Marine Unit provided additional assistance on the scene.

