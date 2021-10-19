Juvenile Charged With Manslaughter In Fairfield County Teen's Shooting Death

A 16-year-old has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of another teen while a group played with a gun in Fairfield County

The incident took place on Monday, Oct. 11, when 16-year-old Nigel Powell sustained a fatal gunshot wound while inside a residence on Valley Avenue in Bridgeport.

According to Detective Thomas Harper, of the Bridgeport Police, the incident was initially reported as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, however during the course of the investigation, and through multiple witness interviews, it was determined the gun was fired by another juvenile.

On Monday, Oct. 18 detectives with the Bridgeport Police Department secured an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old teen responsible for the fatal gunshot, Harper said.

The 16-year-old male turned himself in to the Bridgeport Police Department and was served with the arrest warrant.

The name of the teen is being withheld due to his age.

Following his arrest, the teen was charged with manslaughter and other firearms-related offenses.

