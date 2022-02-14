Juvenile Arrested For Breaking Into Occupied Home In Fairfield County, Police Say

A Fairfield County juvenile was charged after allegedly breaking into a home and struggling with the homeowners.

The incident took place around 3 a.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, when Stamford Police received a call of people struggling with a person who had entered their home in the area of Liberty Street.

According to Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, officers arrived and were given a description of a Black male in his late teens to early 20s.

A person fitting the description was found in close proximity and detained by responding units, Scanlan said.

During a search, officers found numerous car keys a checkbook, and other miscellaneous items, he added.

Officers were able to then backtrack to calls that were now coming in and tie the 17-year-old to a total of three home burglaries on the west side of Stamford, as well as attempted car burglaries, Scanlan said.

In a collaborative effort by Stamford Patrol and investigative units the 17-year-old was charged with:

Three counts of burglary

Robbery

Three counts of larceny

The teen was remanded to the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.

Stamford Investigators are actively investigating other burglaries that have occurred over the last six to eight weeks that the teen may be involved in, Scanlan added.

