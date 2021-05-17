IDs Released For Victims Of Apparent Murder-Suicide In Fairfield County

A husband and wife who died in an apparent murder-suicide in Fairfield County have been identified by police.

The incident took place around 3:58 p.m., Sunday, May 16, at home on Chatham Drive in Norwalk, said Norwalk PD Lt. Joe Dinho.

According to Dinho, police responded to the area after receiving multiple phone calls from residents reporting the sounds of gunshots.

After the initial 911 calls, the Norwalk Police Department surrounded the area, and neighboring residents were evacuated for their safety.

One of the initial callers to the police was an adult son who reported the incident between his father and his mother.

The Norwalk Police Emergency Services Unit responded, along with assistance from members of the Stamford Police ESU.

Many attempts were made to contact the residents inside, but no response was received. Upon entering the home, tactical units discovered the bodies of Rajneesh Misra, 56, and Divya Misra, 55, police said.

"There were no previous domestic violence issues reported to police, however, this is still an active investigation," Dinho said.

Members of the Norwalk Police Department are assisting the family as they navigate this devastating incident while honoring their privacy, he added.

The Norwalk Police Department urges persons faced with domestic violence to reach out for help.

There are many community partners that can provide assistance, such as the Domestic Violence Crisis Center.

If you would like to speak to a crisis counselor for guidance and resources, please call the DVCC at 888–774–2900. If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

